Face/Off Remake in the Works from Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard

Face/Off (Paramount Pictures)

Hold on to your skin: a remake of the 1997 action thriller Face/Off is in the works from Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original was directed by John Woo and starred John Travolta and Nicholas Cage, who both played FBI agent Sean Archer and freelance terrorist Castor Troy at different parts of the movie. As hinted at in the title, the plot involves the two adversaries surgically switching faces. Some films are high-concept, but this conceit is so high it’s asking if you’ve ever really looked at your hands.



Paramount started the reboot process in 2019 with a script from 22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel. Perhaps that version wasn’t just the right amount of bonkers, because it’s reportedly been junked. Wingard is charged with penning a new draft with the aid of longtime collaborator Simon Barrett. The two men have worked together numerous times, including on The Guest, You’re Next, and 2016’s Blair Witch.

Godzilla Vs. Kong premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31st (March 26th in some countries where HBO Max is not available.) Revisit the first trailer now.