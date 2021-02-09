Faith No More, Stone Sour, Lagwagon Members Form Dirty O’Keeffe, Unleash “Brick or Bullet”: Stream

Dirty O'Keeffe (Christian Martucci, Billy Gould, Dave Raun)

Members of Faith No More, Stone Sour, Lagwagon, and Trash N’ Privilege have started a quarantine band called Dirty O’Keeffe, introducing themselves with the single “Brick or Bullet”.

The group features bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More), Christian Martucci (guitarist for Stone Sour and Corey Taylor’s solo band), drummer Dave Raun (Lagwagon), and guitarist Steve Shephard (Trash N’ Privilege).



“Brick or Bullet” is a riff-heavy rocker that features lead vocals by Martucci, who also delivers a blistering guitar solo around the two-minute mark. There’s no word yet on whether it’s a one-off song or if the new outfit has more music on the way.

Gould had time to work on the new project after Faith No More’s summer tour with Korn was canceled due to the pandemic. Other Faith No More members have also kept busy in recent months. Singer Mike Patton released a new Mr. Bungle album in October and recently announced a new Tomahawk LP, due March 26th. And back in May, keyboardist-guitarist Roddy Bottum released the single “Daddy” from his side project Man on Man.

Martucci, meanwhile, has been hard at work as a member of Corey Taylor’s band, playing on the Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman’s solo debut, CMFT, as well as a major livestream concert from The Forum in Los Angeles in October.

In addition to playing in Lagwagon since 1996, Raun is also a member of the punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.

Check out the new project Dirty O’Keeffe rocking the song “Brick or Bullet” below.