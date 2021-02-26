Foo Fighters (photo by Philip Cosores), Carly Simon, and Perry Farrell (MEENO)

The non-profit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) has announced the two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief livestream to raise funds for COVID-19 aid in Los Angeles. Foo Fighters, Carly Simon, Perry Farrell, and more will perform.

CORE was founded more than a decade ago by Ann Lee and actor Sean Penn to help the victims of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake. The program has taken up many causes over the years, most recently the novel coronavirus. CORE is currently helping to operate the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, in addition to providing “equitable access to free testing and vaccines across Los Angeles.”



The Rock ‘N’ Relief livestream is being curated by Linda Perry, the former leader of 4 Non Blondes, who has gone on to write songs for Christina Aguilera, P!nk, and Gwen Stefani, among others. Perry will herself perform alongside a stacked roster that also includes Deadmau5, Miguel, Gavin Rossdale, Pete Yorn, James Blunt, Jewel, Tracy Bonham, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar, DJ Adam Bravin (of She Wants Revenge), SHAED, Macy Gray, Willa Ami, Juliette Lewis, Donita Sparks of L7 & Friends, Pete Molinari, Kevin Bacon, Silversun Pickups, and more.

In a statement, Perry explained the intention behind the concert, writing,

“As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts. When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play. We are pleased to announce that California Love Drop and Monty’s Good Burger will provide food and beverages to all the digital workers that will be working hard to bring this powerful content to the viewers of this impactful concert series. Our goal is to do everything we can to thank CORE and the self-sacrificing people who keep us safe during this unprecedented crisis.”

The concert will stream live on the Amazon Music mobile app, through the Amazon Music Twitch channel, and on YouTube. Concert airdates will be announced soon, but in the meantime you can check out the poster below.

