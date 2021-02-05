Foo Fighters Unveil New Album Medicine at Midnight: Stream

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have unveiled their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight. Stream it below using Apple Music or Spotify.

For the band’s follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold, Dave Grohl wanted to make, “our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record.” To do so, they set up shop in an old abandoned house in Encino, California. But the recording process didn’t go as planned. As Grohl told Mojo (via NME), he began to suspect the house was haunted. He recalled,



“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on. We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned. Or the setting we’d put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero. We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises…

It got to the point where I brought one of those Nest cams that I still have at home, for when my kids would sleep in their cribs. I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to fuck with us. At first, nothing. And right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the Nest cam that we couldn’t explain. Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a fucking non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place. So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could.”

Previously, the Foos shared the singles “Shame Shame“, “No Son of Mine”, and “Waiting on a War”. In the lead up to the album’s release, they performed “Times Like These” at Joe Biden’s inauguration concert and headlined the ALTer EGO Fest. Earlier this week, they also launched a limited-run SiriusXM radio station.

Medicine at Midnight Artwork:

Medicine at Midnight Tracklist:

01. Making a Fire

02. Shame Shame

03. Cloudspotter

04. Waiting on a War

05. Medicine at Midnight

06. No Son of Mine

07. Holding Poison

08. Chasing Birds

09. Love Dies Young