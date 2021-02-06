Menu
Foo Fighters Share New Video for “No Son of Mine”: Watch

Plus, watch their new live set for SiriusXM Radio

by
on February 06, 2021, 11:31am
Foo Fighters No Son of Mine video new song music, photo via YouTube
Foo Fighters' video for "No Son of Mine"

Now that Foo Fighters have finally released their new album Medicine at Midnight, we can revel in all the treats that come along with it. Today, that means basking in their new music video for “No Son of Mine”, which lets fans imagine they’re rocking out alongside the band like the good old days. Watch it below.

In the clip, Foo Fighters can be seen pounding their way through “No Son of Mine” together onstage. With close-up shots of the song’s enlivening drum fills, chunky power chords, those glorious back-up vocal harmonies, and Grohl’s ripping screams, it almost feels like you’re watching the band play the song live to celebrate the album’s release. To give the video an extra creative flair, though, Foo Fighters also interspersed black-and-white animations of a guy drinking and gambling, the combination of which makes for a dizzying effect.

To further commemorate the release of Medicine at Midnight, SiriusXM have launched Foo Fighters Radio, a dedicated channel featuring hand-crafted programming by the band, intimate commentary from each member, and weekly live concerts from their historic vault. Best of all, Foo Fighters played an exclusive live concert last night to kick off the new channel. A few clips from the show are below, including the live debut of “Cloudspotter” and a cover of Tom Petty’s “Honey Bee”. If you want to hear the full setlist, hurry on over to SiriusXM to catch a replay of it before the channel goes off air on April 4th.

Over the past few months, Foo Fighters have treated fans to a string of excellent performances, including stops on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and of course a massive rendition of “Times Like These” for Joe Biden’s inauguration concert. Now that there’s a 10th studio album tucked into their back pocket, it’s worth revisiting how Foo Fighters evolved into bonafide rock royalty in our latest feature.

