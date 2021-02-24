Frasier (NBC)

After three years spent on hold, a reboot of Frasier is finally coming to air. Via The Hollywood Reporter, star Kelsey Grammer will be reprising his role in a sequel series on Paramount+.

Grammer has been pushing a revival since at least 2018. But the salad remained untossed and the eggs unscrambled until earlier this month, when reports surfaced that Grammer and CBS/VIacom had joined together at the negotiating table. On Wednesday, ViacomCBS finally announced the reboot as a go.



Grammer sounds understandably excited about returning to the role he first originated on Cheers in 1984. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” he said. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

The reboot will be written by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). Cristali’s inclusion is particularly notable; in addition to his years in the sitcom joke mines, he also runs the popular @FrasierContempo Twitter account, which imagines Frasier Niles’ continuing adventures. Check out some of his jokes below.

Paramount+’s early slate is full of nostalgia. They’ve got Reno 911! and Beavis and Butt Head movies, a new take of the Real World featuring the original Season 1 cast, and they’re bringing back classic MTV and VH1 titles such as Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps, and Unplugged.

Pricing for Paramount+ will start at $4.99 per month for an ad-supported subscription, and $9.99 per month for a premium ad-free experience.

