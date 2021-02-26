Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Uncork Deluxe Edition of Piñata: Stream

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have unveiled a massive deluxe edition of their 2014 classic Piñata. Stream it below via Spotify.
Seven years ago, Gibbs was a buzzy castoff from Young Jeezy’s CTE World imprint, while Madlib was a cult favorite best known for his work with MF Doom. Piñata changed the trajectories of both men’s careers, vaulting Gibbs into the top tier of MCs and causing a critical reappraisal of Madlib’s astounding body of work.
For many fans, Piñata (Deluxe Edition) arrives about seven years late, but Gibbs and Madlib have made up for lost time. What once unfolded across 17 lively tracks now spans a staggering 83 songs with a nearly four hour running time. This reissue is split across five discs. The first is the original album in all its glory, while the second contains 12 B-sides, including “City”, “Deep”, and Gibbs’ take on “No More Parties in LA”, “Cocaine Parties”. Disc 3 features instrumental versions of 16 Piñata tracks, Disc 4 contains remixes by Alex Goose, and Disc 5 shows off those Alex Goose cuts as instrumentals. Check out the full tracklist after the jump.
In 2019, Gibbs and Madlib reunited with Bandana, the rare follow-up that’s just as good as the original. His 2020 project with The Alchemist, Alfredo, was one of our favorite albums of 2020. So far this year, Gibbs linked up with The Colleagues for “Gimme the Loot” and tag-teamed “Gang Signs”with ScHoolboy Q. Last month, Madlib revealed his collaboration with Four Tet, Sound Ancestors.
Piñata (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:
Piñata (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Supplier
02. Scarface
03. Deeper
04. High (feat. Danny Brown)
05. Harold’s
06. Bomb (feat. Raekwon)
07. Shitsville
08. Thuggin’
09. Real
10. Uno
11. Robes (feat. Domo Genesis and Earl Sweatshirt)
12.Broken (feat. Scarface)
13. Lakers (feat. Ab-Soul and Polyester the Saint)
14. Knicks
15. Shame (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)
16. Watts (feat. Big Time Watts)
17. Piñata (feat. Domo Genesis, G-Wiz, Casey Veggies, Sulaiman, Meechy Darko, and Mac Miller)
Disc 2
01. City
02. City — Instrumental
03. Deep
04. Deep — Instrumental
05. Cold in the Blvd.
06. Riot Call
07. Terrorist
08. Terrorist — Instrumental
09. The Morning After
10. Later That Night
11. The Long Walk Home
12. Ups and Downs
13. The Garden
14. Home
15. Home — Instrumental
16. The Dunk
17. Knicks — Remix
18. Knicks — Remix
19. Cocaine Parties
20. Cocaine Parties — Instrumental
Disc 3
01. Scarface — Instrumental
02. Deeper — Instrumental
03. High — Instrumental
04. Harold’s — Instrumental
05. Bomb — Instrumental
06. Shitsville — Instrumental
07. Thuggin’ — Instrumental
08. Real — Instrumental
09. Uno — Instrumental
10. Robes — Instrumental
11. Broken — Instrumental
12. Lakers — Instrumental
13. Knicks — Instrumental
14. Shame — Instrumental
15. Watts — Instrumental
16. Piñata — Instrumental
Disc 4
01. Scarface — Alex Goose Remix
02. Deep — Alex Goose Remix
03. Harold’s — Alex Goose Remix
04. Bomb — Alex Goose Remix
05. Thuggin’ — Alex Goose Remix
06. Real — Alex Goose Remix
07. Terrorist — Alex Goose Remix
08. Uno — Alex Goose Remix
09. Robes — Alex Goose Remix
10. Shitsville — Alex Goose Remix
11. Lakers — Alex Goose Remix
12. Knicks — Alex Goose Remix
13. Shame — Alex Goose Remix
14. Broken — Alex Goose Remix
15. Supplier — Alex Goose Remix
Disc 5
01. Scarface — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
02. Deep — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
03. Harold’s –Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
04. Bomb — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
05. Thuggin’ — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
06. Real — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
07. Terrorist — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
08. Uno — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
09. Robes — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
10. Shitsville — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
11. Lakers — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
12. Knicks — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
13. Shame — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
14. Broken — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
15. Supplier — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix