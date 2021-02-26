Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Uncork Deluxe Edition of Piñata: Stream

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, photo by Carl Pocket/image via Flickr

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have unveiled a massive deluxe edition of their 2014 classic Piñata. Stream it below via Spotify.

Seven years ago, Gibbs was a buzzy castoff from Young Jeezy’s CTE World imprint, while Madlib was a cult favorite best known for his work with MF Doom. Piñata changed the trajectories of both men’s careers, vaulting Gibbs into the top tier of MCs and causing a critical reappraisal of Madlib’s astounding body of work.



For many fans, Piñata (Deluxe Edition) arrives about seven years late, but Gibbs and Madlib have made up for lost time. What once unfolded across 17 lively tracks now spans a staggering 83 songs with a nearly four hour running time. This reissue is split across five discs. The first is the original album in all its glory, while the second contains 12 B-sides, including “City”, “Deep”, and Gibbs’ take on “No More Parties in LA”, “Cocaine Parties”. Disc 3 features instrumental versions of 16 Piñata tracks, Disc 4 contains remixes by Alex Goose, and Disc 5 shows off those Alex Goose cuts as instrumentals. Check out the full tracklist after the jump.

In 2019, Gibbs and Madlib reunited with Bandana, the rare follow-up that’s just as good as the original. His 2020 project with The Alchemist, Alfredo, was one of our favorite albums of 2020. So far this year, Gibbs linked up with The Colleagues for “Gimme the Loot” and tag-teamed “Gang Signs”with ScHoolboy Q. Last month, Madlib revealed his collaboration with Four Tet, Sound Ancestors.

Piñata (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

Piñata (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Supplier

02. Scarface

03. Deeper

04. High (feat. Danny Brown)

05. Harold’s

06. Bomb (feat. Raekwon)

07. Shitsville

08. Thuggin’

09. Real

10. Uno

11. Robes (feat. Domo Genesis and Earl Sweatshirt)

12.Broken (feat. Scarface)

13. Lakers (feat. Ab-Soul and Polyester the Saint)

14. Knicks

15. Shame (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

16. Watts (feat. Big Time Watts)

17. Piñata (feat. Domo Genesis, G-Wiz, Casey Veggies, Sulaiman, Meechy Darko, and Mac Miller)

Disc 2

01. City

02. City — Instrumental

03. Deep

04. Deep — Instrumental

05. Cold in the Blvd.

06. Riot Call

07. Terrorist

08. Terrorist — Instrumental

09. The Morning After

10. Later That Night

11. The Long Walk Home

12. Ups and Downs

13. The Garden

14. Home

15. Home — Instrumental

16. The Dunk

17. Knicks — Remix

18. Knicks — Remix

19. Cocaine Parties

20. Cocaine Parties — Instrumental

Disc 3

01. Scarface — Instrumental

02. Deeper — Instrumental

03. High — Instrumental

04. Harold’s — Instrumental

05. Bomb — Instrumental

06. Shitsville — Instrumental

07. Thuggin’ — Instrumental

08. Real — Instrumental

09. Uno — Instrumental

10. Robes — Instrumental

11. Broken — Instrumental

12. Lakers — Instrumental

13. Knicks — Instrumental

14. Shame — Instrumental

15. Watts — Instrumental

16. Piñata — Instrumental

Disc 4

01. Scarface — Alex Goose Remix

02. Deep — Alex Goose Remix

03. Harold’s — Alex Goose Remix

04. Bomb — Alex Goose Remix

05. Thuggin’ — Alex Goose Remix

06. Real — Alex Goose Remix

07. Terrorist — Alex Goose Remix

08. Uno — Alex Goose Remix

09. Robes — Alex Goose Remix

10. Shitsville — Alex Goose Remix

11. Lakers — Alex Goose Remix

12. Knicks — Alex Goose Remix

13. Shame — Alex Goose Remix

14. Broken — Alex Goose Remix

15. Supplier — Alex Goose Remix

Disc 5

01. Scarface — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

02. Deep — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

03. Harold’s –Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

04. Bomb — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

05. Thuggin’ — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

06. Real — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

07. Terrorist — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

08. Uno — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

09. Robes — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

10. Shitsville — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

11. Lakers — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

12. Knicks — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

13. Shame — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

14. Broken — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix

15. Supplier — Alex Goose Instrumental Remix