Gerard Way, Julien Baker to Play Sound Mind Live’s Unwound & Unplugged Livestream

Julien Baker and Gerard Way, photos by Ben Kaye

More so than ever, we’re fixated by our phones. After all, it’s not like we’re doing much going out these days. That only adds to the relevance of the National Day of Unplugging, as it reminds us all to put away the smart devices just for a day and find healthier ways to connect. That’s why Sound Mind Live is teaming with NDU to host Unwound & Unplugged, an acoustic concert and mental health panel livestream.

Hosted by Dr. Mike Friedman of Consequence Podcast Network’s Going There with Dr. Mike, the event is set to take place March 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Scheduled guests include Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, Julien Baker, and DeathbyRomy. In addition to stripped-down performances, they’ll “unwind” with stories of their own mental health battles, dealing with isolation, and how meaningful social connections are more important than ever during the pandemic. They’ll be joined by a panel of mental health experts armed with self-care best practices advice and resources for dealing with modern day anxieties and isolation.



To celebrate the event, NDU has put together a prize pack to encourage you to expand your creativity away from your phone. The organization is giving away a Zoom A&R session with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo (My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Green Day), a $50 iTunes gift card, and 10 National Day of Unplugging cellphone sleeping bags. Enter to win via the NDU website.

Tune into Unwound & Unplugged via the Consequence of Sound Facebook page on March 2nd beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.