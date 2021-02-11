Gina Carano Fired From The Mandalorian Following “Abhorrent” Social Media Posts

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm has cut ties with The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano following a series of “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media postings.

Carano had portrayed former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the widely popular Disney Plus series. She had emerged as a fan-favorite on the show, and Lucasfim had even considered a spinoff series starring Carano’s character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



However, in recent months Carano courted controversy for social media posts in which she spread misinformation about voter fraud and mask wearing. She also mocked individuals who used preferred pronouns on social media by listing “beep/bop/boop” in her Twitter bio. More recently, she came under fire for an Instagram post comparing being a Republican today as similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust (a screenshot of which can be seen below).

On Wednesday evening, Lucasfilm formally cut ties with Carano, saying in a statement that she is “not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.” The statement went on to condemn Carano’s recent social media posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Update: Carano has also been dropped by her agency UTA, according to Variety.

as a jewish person, this is fucking vile and unnecessary. gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/ABuM8kO5hM — sarah ✡︎ (@leiaswinterfell) February 10, 2021