Gina Carano Reacts to Mandalorian Firing: “They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them”

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

The Manadalorian actress Gina Carano has shared her first public statement since being let go by Lucasfilm earlier this week. Lucasfilm and Carano’s talent agency UTA cut ties with the actress following a series of abhorrent social media postings, including one in which she compared being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Carano, who also previously spread misinformation about voter fraud and mocked individuals who used preferred pronouns, unsurprisingly showed no semblance of contrition in her statement. In fact, she says she’s “only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before.”



“I’m sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before,” Carano said (via Deadline), “and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

To that point, Carano says she has partnered with conservative website The Daily Wire “to develop and produce my own film.”

As for Lucasfilm, it’s doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over Carano’s firing. That’s because the studio probably isn’t sleeping much at all, given that it’s currently working on a number of Star Wars-related projects, including The Mandalorian Season 3; spin-offs based on Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando Calrissian, Ahsoka, and The Rangers of the New Republic; and a Patty Jenkins-helmed film called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, just to name a few.

Carano had portrayed former Rebel Alliance shocktrooper Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the widely popular Disney+ series. She had emerged as a fan-favorite on the show, and Lucasfim had even considered a spinoff series starring Carano’s character prior to her firing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.