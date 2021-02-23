Menu
Ian Sweet’s Jilian Medford on Confronting Trauma

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks with the Los Angeles singer-songwriter about the ways she's navigated the mental health system

by
on February 23, 2021, 9:00am
Going There with Ian Sweet
Going There with Ian Sweet

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Jilian Medford of Ian Sweet joins the show this week to discuss the effects that early trauma had on her mental health. She shares how the effects of her trauma expressed itself in different symptoms, particularly more steady anxiety, anger, or panic.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter talks about the search for the right therapy and how the COVID pandemic has complicated that already difficult process. She also revisits the years she spent struggling to find the best combination of treatment for her.

Stream above or subscribe now.

