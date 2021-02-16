Pentatonix’s Kevin Olusola on Damaging Stereotypes and the Need for Foundational Healing

Going There with Pentatonix

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix joins the show this week to discuss the effects stereotypes can have on mental health. He talks about the racism and anti-immigrant bias that his own parents faced and the psychological traumas he witnessed through his family. He explains how those traumas and the stereotypes he faced on his own were triggered watching the murder of George Floyd.

Later in the conversation, the singer-songwriter/producer introduces the concept of “foundational healing”, a societal healing that needs to occur to confront and address the damaging effects that stereotypes have on mental health and well-being.

