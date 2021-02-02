Menu
Bully’s Alicia Bognanno on Living with Bipolar II Disorder

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks with the singer-songwriter about her range of strategies, including medication, therapy, exercise, and music

Going There with Alicia Bognanno

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Alicia Bognanno of Bully joins the show this week to discuss her struggle with Bipolar II disorder. The singer-songwriter explains how she experiences both hypomanic episodes and depressive episodes that were marked by paranoia and anxiety.

During these episodes, Bognanno says she would feel as if someone else had “taken the wheel.” The Sub Pop artist shares how she’s learned to manage her Bipolar II with a range of strategies, including medication, therapy, exercise, and, of course, music.

Stream above or subscribe now. Fans can follow along here to get new music from Bully as they gear up to release their new album later this year.

