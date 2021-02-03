One Night in Miami, Borat, Schitt's Creek

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees virtually in a live telecast on NBC. Now in its 78th year, the annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

On the film side, Netflix came out swinging with key nominations for Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pieces of a Woman, and The Prom. The vintage David Fincher Mank spectacle nabbed six nominations, including Best Picture.



The real story, though, belongs to filmmakers Regina King, Chloé Zhao, and Emerald Fennell. To date, only five female directors have ever been recognized by the Globes — with only one winner in Barbra Streisand — so it’s a major turn of events.

When it comes to television, Netflix was similarly strong with The Crown, Ozark, Ratched, and The Queen’s Gambit cleaning up categories. However, not surprisingly, Emmy juggernaut hit Schitt’s Creek also carved out a healthy chunky of real estate.

Altogether, it’s a very eclectic slate with myriad surprises, among them being nominations for the controversially divisive Music, a Best Supporting Actor nod for Jared Leto in the critically derided The Little Things, and, well, anything for The Prom.

There were also some major snubs, particularly for Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Da 5 Bloods (not even for Delroy Lindo?), HBO’s I May Destroy You, and A24’s Minari, which received a sole Foreign Language Film nomination.

Check out the full list nominees below. Winners will be announced during a live gala on February 28th aired on NBC, which was postponed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the festivities for the first time since 2015 — from two separate coasts, no less.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

The Father

Nomadland

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Music

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Best Director:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay:

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Original Score:

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat



Best Original Song:

“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from The United States vs. Billie Holliday



Best Animated Feature Film:

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The Croods: A New Age



Best Foreign Language Film:

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

TV

Best TV Series, Drama:

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched



Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk,Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Jody Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched



Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso



Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Don Cheadle, Black Monday



Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist



Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Normal People

Small Axe



Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched