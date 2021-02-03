This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees virtually in a live telecast on NBC. Now in its 78th year, the annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.
On the film side, Netflix came out swinging with key nominations for Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pieces of a Woman, and The Prom. The vintage David Fincher Mank spectacle nabbed six nominations, including Best Picture.
The real story, though, belongs to filmmakers Regina King, Chloé Zhao, and Emerald Fennell. To date, only five female directors have ever been recognized by the Globes — with only one winner in Barbra Streisand — so it’s a major turn of events.
When it comes to television, Netflix was similarly strong with The Crown, Ozark, Ratched, and The Queen’s Gambit cleaning up categories. However, not surprisingly, Emmy juggernaut hit Schitt’s Creek also carved out a healthy chunky of real estate.
Altogether, it’s a very eclectic slate with myriad surprises, among them being nominations for the controversially divisive Music, a Best Supporting Actor nod for Jared Leto in the critically derided The Little Things, and, well, anything for The Prom.
There were also some major snubs, particularly for Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Da 5 Bloods (not even for Delroy Lindo?), HBO’s I May Destroy You, and A24’s Minari, which received a sole Foreign Language Film nomination.
Check out the full list nominees below. Winners will be announced during a live gala on February 28th aired on NBC, which was postponed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the festivities for the first time since 2015 — from two separate coasts, no less.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
The Father
Nomadland
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Music
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Best Director:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay:
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Original Score:
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
Best Original Song:
“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
“Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“Tigress & Tweed” from The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Animated Feature Film:
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
The Croods: A New Age
Best Foreign Language Film:
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
TV
Best TV Series, Drama:
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk,Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Jody Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Normal People
Small Axe
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched