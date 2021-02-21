Green Day Debut New Single “Here Comes the Shock”: Stream

Green Day, photo via artist

For the last two seasons, Green Day have served as the official band of the NHL, using the league’s games to debut new music, like Father of All Motherfuckers single “Fire, Ready, Aim”. With the NHL’s big Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights happening on Saturday, Green Day used the added press to premiere their latest track, “Here Comes the Shock”.

After debuting during the game, “Here Comes the Shock” hit streaming services in the US on Sunday, February 21st. Watch its corresponding music video below.



The new song comes after Green Day resurrected their The Network moniker for December’s Money Money 2020: Part II: Told Ya So!. It marked the project’s first full-length release in almost 17 years.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also dropped his No Fun Mondays solo cover LP back in November, featuring covers of Adam Schlesinger’s That Thing You Do! theme, The Bangles’ “Manic Monday”, and The Shondelles’ “I Think We’re Alone Now”.