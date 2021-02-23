Axl Rose Appears in Animated Form on New Episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Axl Rose with Scooby and Shaggy, via Boomerang TV

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose appears in animated form on this week’s edition of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? The episode is set to air this Thursday (February 25th) on Boomerang.

The premise sees Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby road tripping down the historic Route 66. However, their excursion is halted when a mysterious group of mud men steal the Mystery Machine.



Stranded in the desert, the gang enter a diner so Daphne can use the Wi-Fi, and guess who’s outside on his motorcycle? None other than legendary GN’R singer Axl Rose — or as the gang calls him: “singer, songwriter, musician, and total rock God, Axl Rose.” As it turns out, he’s already pals with Shaggy and Scooby, who flash the metal horns as they approach him for their secret handshake.

The rock legend agrees to help recover the Mystery Machine but one by one, the members of the gang begin to disappear, leaving it up to the unlikely trio of Axl, Shaggy, and Scooby to solve the mystery of the mud men.

The appearance isn’t Rose’s first foray into children’s animated television. In 2018, he made a memorable cameo on an episode of New Looney Tunes, portraying himself and even poking fun at his past look. The episode even featured a piece of music, “Rock the Rock”, that was ostensibly Rose’s first new song in 10 years.

Rose’s humorous animated presence is in contrast to his viral tweets. The singer spent much of the past few years admonishing the Trump administration and the right-wing political agenda. He had particularly harsh criticisms of the former president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are apparently working on new music for a long-awaited new album, with Slash eyeing a 2021 release.

To catch Axl’s appearance on Scooby-Doo, tune into Boomerang or stream the episode on Boomerang OTT on February 25th at 9:00 p.m. ET. A preview of the episode is streaming exclusively at Rolling Stone.