Scream Lovingly Gutted the Entire Horror Genre

The Halloweenies head to Woodsboro to slice and dice through Wes Craven's hit

by
on February 15, 2021, 9:31am

They trick or treated across Haddonfield. They dreamed through Springwood. They bunked at Camp Crystal Lake. Now, the Halloweenies have arrived in Woodsboro, where there’s a curfew and everyone’s a suspect. 

Hop in the car with co-hosts Justin Gerber, McKenzie Gerber, Mike Vanderbilt, and special guest Rachel Reeves (Nightmare on Film Street, Rue Morgue) as they head to Stu Macher’s place to watch Wes Craven’s game-changing blockbuster Scream.

Along the way, they’ll spoil the film by discussing the origins of Ghostface, how the project nearly burned away in development hell, and all the saucy soundtrack selections. Rest assured, they truly gut this one from groin to sternum.

So, grab some JiffyPop and share your thoughts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Then, stay tuned as the Halloweenies continue fend off Ghostface as they continue through Wes Craven's slasher franchise — just in time for the next year's sequel.

