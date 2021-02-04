Hayley Williams Announces New Album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, Due Out Friday

Hayley Williams, photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Last May, Hayley Williams released Petals for Armor, her debut solo album and one of the best of 2020. Now, less than a year later, the Paramore leader is prepping to drop her sophomore release — and it’s due out tomorrow (!), February 5th.

The project is titled FLOWERS for VASES / descansos (“breaks” in Spanish), and Williams posted what appears to be its cover artwork on Twitter late last night. It shows a nearly nude body partially submerged underwater, with red lights glowing beneath it.



In a note posted to her Instagram Story, Williams said FLOWERS for VASES / descansos “isn’t really a follow-up to Petals for Armor. If anything, it’s a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals.”

Williams wrote and performed the album entirely herself at her home in Nashville (“That’s a career first for me”, she said). She also emphasized that “Paramore is still a band.”

Although no other details have been confirmed, as Kerrang! notes, reddit users are speculating the new album will consist of 14 songs. One of those is reportedly “My Limb”, which Williams leaked to fans just last week. “Find Me Here”, a track off last year’s Self-Serenades acoustic EP, is also believed to be on the sophomore record.

Williams has spent much of quarantine covering everyone from Radiohead and Björk to Massive Attack and past collaborator Phoebe Bridgers, so perhaps a few of those treats will make it onto tomorrow’s release, too? Fingers crossed.

For now, check out the artwork for FLOWERS for VASES / descansos below, followed by Williams’ late-night mission to get “My Limb” into the hands of her fans.

FLOWERS for VASES / descansos Artwork:

FLOWERS for VASES / descansos — 2.5.21 🥀 pic.twitter.com/si6SZq595t — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 4, 2021

hayley williams just told us that she wrote and performed a whole new album on her own and once again reassured us that paramore is still alive. i just really love her. pic.twitter.com/7FAihBoi4I — alice 🥀 (@miseryroute) February 4, 2021