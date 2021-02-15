Hayley Williams Says She’s “Ready” to Make Next Paramore Album

Hayley Williams, photo by Philip Cosores

Hayley Williams just unleashed her sophomore solo project, FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, less than a year after her Petals for Armor debut. Despite the busy year, the Paramore lead singer seems poised to get back to work — this time with her band behind her. During an impromptu Twitter Q&A session on Sunday evening, the Nashville-based artist revealed she’s “ready” to work on Paramore’s follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter.

In response to a fan’s question about leftover material from FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, Williams said she has more songs from the album’s recording sessions, but isn’t planning on releasing another solo project. “There are more songs, yeah. But I’m not planning on another solo album. And I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore,” she explained. “I’m ready for the next Paramore album. Let’s go.”



Another fan asked whether Williams’ involvement in the writing of Paramore’s songs would change after she played all the instrumentation on her latest project. She took the opportunity to remind fans about the band’s cooperative writing process from its inception. “I wouldn’t say I’ve been un-involved up till now but the thing is we grew up playing together and learning (and the re-learning) how to write together,” she wrote. “They are my favorite musicians in the world. I’m excited to see how our writing together grows for this next project.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Williams revealed the title of her sophomore solo album came from a random grocery list in her iPhone notes. She added that dealing with mental health issues helped inspire FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

Paramore released their last album, After Laughter, in May 2017. The band’s current lineup includes Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro.

