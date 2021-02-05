New HBO Documentary Investigates Woody Allen Abuse Allegations

Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

HBO has shared the first teaser trailer for Allen v. Farrow, a four-part documentary about the allegations that Woody Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. The first episode debuts Sunday, February 21st, with new installments arriving on subsequent Sundays.

From 1979 to 1992, Allen and Mia Farrow made 13 films together and had three children, two adopted and one biological. Their relationship unraveled after Farrow discovered Allen had begun a sexual relationship with 21-year-old Soon-Yi Previn, Farrow’s adopted daughter from a previous relationship. Soon afterwards, then seven-year-old Dylan accused Allen of sexually molesting her in Farrow’s home. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and suggested that she was pushed to make the claims by her “vindictive” mother. In 2014, Dylan wrote an open letter to the New York Times describing “being led into an attic” and molested.



Allen v. Farrow includes never-before-heard audio tapes, home videos, and new interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, and other relatives, investigators, and eyewitnesses. In the trailer, an adult Dylan tells the viewer, “Whatever you think you’ve heard, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.” Check it out below.

Last year, Allen released the memoir Apropos of Nothing defending himself against the accusations.