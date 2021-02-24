What’s Streaming on HBO Max in March 2021

Justice League (HBO Max)

HBO Max is bringing the big blockbusters in March.

As promised, the streaming giant is delivering more Warner Bros. theatrical features as part of their same-day program. That roll out will continue with the release of Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated 240-minute cut of Justice League.



Not to be outshined by the superheroes, however, Godzilla vs. Kong will stomp into living rooms right before the month wraps up. If you recall, Adam Wingard’s monster mashup was originally intended for theaters last year.

Elsewhere, Hall of Fame shoo-in Tina Turner will get a new documentary — aptly dubbed Tina — and fans of South Park can head back to the small mountain town for a whole new special titled “South ParQ Vaccination Special”.

In terms of archival material, March sees the addition of the Rocky series, the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, the Ocean’s trilogy, and both John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 and its underrated 2005 remake. So, get ready for the marathons.

Check out the entire list below. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Shudder.

What’s Coming to HBO Max in March 2021

Available March 1st

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Available March 3rd

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Available March 4th

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Available March 5th

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Available March 6th

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

Available March 8th

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

Available March 9th

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available March 10th

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

Available March 11th

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

Available March 12th

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

Available March 13th

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

Available March 14th

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

Available March 15th

Infomercials

Available March 16th

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Available March 17th

Superman: The Animated Series

Available March 18th

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

Available March 19th

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Available March 20th

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Available March 22nd

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

Available March 23rd

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

Available March 26th

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

Available March 27th

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available March 30th

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available March 31st

Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

What’s Leaving

Leaving March 1st

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving March 12th

Vacation, 2015

Leaving March 13th

The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving March 14th

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

Leaving March 22nd

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving March 28th

Tom & Jerry, 2021

Leaving March 31st

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012

Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)

Tricky Dick, 2019

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Vixen, 2015

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

