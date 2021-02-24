What’s Streaming on HBO Max in March 2021

HBO Max is bringing the big blockbusters in March.
As promised, the streaming giant is delivering more Warner Bros. theatrical features as part of their same-day program. That roll out will continue with the release of Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated 240-minute cut of Justice League.
Not to be outshined by the superheroes, however, Godzilla vs. Kong will stomp into living rooms right before the month wraps up. If you recall, Adam Wingard’s monster mashup was originally intended for theaters last year.
Elsewhere, Hall of Fame shoo-in Tina Turner will get a new documentary — aptly dubbed Tina — and fans of South Park can head back to the small mountain town for a whole new special titled “South ParQ Vaccination Special”.
In terms of archival material, March sees the addition of the Rocky series, the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, the Ocean’s trilogy, and both John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 and its underrated 2005 remake. So, get ready for the marathons.
Check out the entire list below. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Shudder.
What’s Coming to HBO Max in March 2021
Available March 1st
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Available March 3rd
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Available March 4th
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Available March 5th
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Available March 6th
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
Available March 8th
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
Available March 9th
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available March 10th
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
Available March 11th
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
Available March 12th
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
Available March 13th
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
Available March 14th
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
Available March 15th
Infomercials
Available March 16th
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Available March 17th
Superman: The Animated Series
Available March 18th
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
Available March 19th
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Available March 20th
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Available March 22nd
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
Available March 23rd
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
Available March 26th
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
Available March 27th
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available March 30th
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available March 31st
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
What’s Leaving
Leaving March 1st
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving March 12th
Vacation, 2015
Leaving March 13th
The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving March 14th
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
Leaving March 22nd
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving March 28th
Tom & Jerry, 2021
Leaving March 31st
Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Michael, 1996
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
P.S. I Love You, 2007
Purple Rain, 1984
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012
Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)
Tricky Dick, 2019
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Vixen, 2015
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
