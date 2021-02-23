HBO Max Will Not Remove Woody Allen Films

Woody Allen

Despite producing a whole miniseries about the disturbing sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen, HBO has no plans to remove his films from its HBO Max library.

On Sunday, February 21st, HBO and HBO Max debuted the first episode of Allen v. Farrow, a four-part docu-series investigating claims made by Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. Besides that, the flagship streaming platform from WarnerMedia currently hosts six Allen films, five of which star Dylan’s mother Mia: Another Woman, Broadway Danny Rose, Radio Days, Shadows and Fog, Scoop, and September. And HBO plans to keep them for the foreseeable future.



“These titles will remain available in the library,” the company wrote in a statement (via The Wrap), “to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work.”

Allen v Farrow filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick discussed this and similar conundrums in a recent interview with Variety. Ziering said that in upcoming episodes, “We go into depth about the decisions people have to make about consuming product. It is something that many people talk about struggling with. And that’s also why we want people to think and reflect on that. I think there’s a lot of art out there with complicated biographical backgrounds. We invite people to make their own decisions.”

Earlier this week, Allen called the series “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.” Of course, it’s hardly the first time these allegations have been made. After first making the allegations as a seven-year-old in 1992, Dylan Farrow wrote an open letter to the New York Times in 2014 describing her horrifying experience.