Horsegirl Share New Single “Ballroom Dance Scene”: Stream

Horsegirl, photo via artist

Teenage Chicago noisy rock trio Horsegirl have released a new single called “Ballroom Dance Scene”. Watch its corresponding music video down below.

Band members Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece wrote the song, which details the lives of various fictional characters, during the fall 2019 Chicago teacher’s strike. They created the accompanying video during this past winter break, shooting it on their phones and an old digital Canon camera. Street footage was filmed in the band’s “aux-less 2004 Buick LeSabre,” while the indoor scenes were shot in the attic of Reece’s childhood home.



The song itself features layered vocal melodies and builds from restrained opening acoustic strum, bringing in swirling electric guitars midway through. “Ballroom Dance Scene” serves as an ample showcase for Horsegirl’s inspiration from ’90s shoegaze and post-punk.

“Ballroom Dance Scene” arrives ahead of Horsegirl’s first-ever physical release. The 7-inch is out on April 2nd via Sonic Cathedral and contains the b-side “Sea Life Sandwich Boy”. The latter track was the first song Horsegirl wrote together and can also be streamed below.

Editors' Picks 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2020

You can pre-order the “Ballroom Dance Scene” / “Sea Life Sandwich Boy” 7-inch single right now.

“Ballroom Dance Scene” / “Sea Life Sandwich Boy” Artwork: