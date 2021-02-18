IAN SWEET Unveils New Song “Sing Till I Cry”: Stream

IAN SWEET, photo by Lucy Sandler

With IAN SWEET‘s third album Show Me How You Disappear only a few weeks away, the CoSigned indie project helmed by Jilian Medford has dropped the new song “Sing Till I Cry”.

“Sing Till I Cry” unfolds in front of a backdrop of static, with two- and three-note guitar riffs ringing out and waiting like little calls hoping for a response. Medford opens with the words, “I stared at the sun,” and throughout the nearly four-minute track, she returns to the theme of “spots in my eyes.” As she explained in a statement, the song deals with trauma and recovery. She said,



“‘Sing Till I Cry’ encapsulates the aftermath of trauma and how your innocence feels like it’s been taken away from you. You forget the simplest things, what it feels like to smile, how to see things clearly. This song prompts me to heal and rediscover that lightness of being. What gives you up? What makes you cry? What gives you love?”

Peep the accompanying lyric video below. Show Me How You Disappear arrives March 5th via Polyvinyl and pre-orders are available now. Previously, IAN SWEET shared the single “Drink the Lake”.