Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

IAN SWEET Unveils New Song “Sing Till I Cry”: Stream

From Jilian Medford's upcoming album Show Me How You Disappear

by
on February 18, 2021, 5:33pm
ian sweet sing till i cry new song single lyric video watch stream listen
IAN SWEET, photo by Lucy Sandler

With IAN SWEET‘s third album Show Me How You Disappear only a few weeks away, the CoSigned indie project helmed by Jilian Medford has dropped the new song “Sing Till I Cry”.

“Sing Till I Cry” unfolds in front of a backdrop of static, with two- and three-note guitar riffs ringing out and waiting like little calls hoping for a response. Medford opens with the words, “I stared at the sun,” and throughout the nearly four-minute track, she returns to the theme of “spots in my eyes.” As she explained in a statement, the song deals with trauma and recovery. She said,

“‘Sing Till I Cry’ encapsulates the aftermath of trauma and how your innocence feels like it’s been taken away from you. You forget the simplest things, what it feels like to smile, how to see things clearly. This song prompts me to heal and rediscover that lightness of being. What gives you up? What makes you cry? What gives you love?”

Editors' Picks

Peep the accompanying lyric video below. Show Me How You Disappear arrives March 5th via Polyvinyl and pre-orders are available now. Previously, IAN SWEET shared the single “Drink the Lake”.

K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt
Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD
How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel
Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask

Previous Story
Coheed and Cambria Now Have Their Own Coffee Brand
Next Story
It’s a Sin Is a Near-Flawless Portrait of Queer Youth: Review