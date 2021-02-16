Ice Cube Launches Marijuana Line Fryday Kush

Ice Cube in Friday (New Line Cinema)

It’s incredible it’s taken this long, but Ice Cube has announced his own line of marijuana. It’s called Fryday Kush — yes, after his iconic 1995 movie Friday — and was created in partnership with the cannabis company Caviar Gold.

“Fryday Kush, my new marijuana brand, launches today,” he announced on Instagram. “Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff — it’s 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD… you don’t want to miss it.”



According to the product page for Fryday Kush, it looks like the Compton rapper’s weed comes in glossy packaging with Ice Cube-themed decals and worthwhile puns. “From the man that needs no introduction, these infused cones and high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube,” it reads.

Fryday Kush is currently available to purchase in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma. For more information about how to buy it, visit Caviar Gold’s website.

Ice Cube is the latest in a string of musicians to get involved in the marijuana industry. Over the past few years, Lil Wayne started his own weed brand, Jay-Z became the chief brand strategist of a cannabis company, and Run the Jewels rolled out a fancy marijuana strain of their own.

For a guy who once rubbed elbows with Donald Trump, Ice Cube may be bummed to learn that the former president claimed smoking weed makes people “lose IQ points” last year. Then again, it looks like the rapper is happily working with Biden these days to uplift the Black community in America. In the immortal words of Friday, it’s all about remembering to “puff, puff, give.”

