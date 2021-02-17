Iceage Announce New Album Seek Shelter, Share Single “Vendetta”: Stream

Iceage, photo by Fryd Frydendahl

After much teasing, Copenhagen punk rockers Iceage have announced a new album. It’s called Seek Shelter and it’s due out May 7th via Mexican Summer. To celebrate, they’ve released a new song titled “Vendetta” alongside an accompanying music video, which you can watch below.

Seek Shelter spans nine tracks in total, including the previously released single “The Holding Hand”. Whereas Iceage’s last album, 2018’s Beyondless, saw them dabble in art pop, it sounds like their latest full-length will pick up some fresh electronic influences. “Vendetta” alone is a disco-pop spin on blues rock, and it fits Iceage surprisingly well. Perhaps some of that is thanks to Sonic Boom, the Spacemen 3 member who produced the record and helped illuminate their expansive tone.



In a press release, lead singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt explained the inspiration behind their new single. “Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything,” he said. “If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction.”

In the song’s music video, director Jonas Bang floods a blackbox theater in red light to set an ominous mood to match the song. In one corner are the members of Iceage, playing “Vendetta” live with plenty of melodramatic flair. In another is an old man dressed up in white face paint, while a different corner sees that same guy donning a satanic mask. There are some other details that come into play, but you will have to watch the full video to find out what they are.

Pre-orders for Seek Shelter are currently ongoing. While you wait for your physical copy to show up, check out the artwork and tracklist after the jump, or revisit Iceage’s standalone single “Lockdown Blues” from last year.

Seek Shelter Artwork:

Seek Shelter Tracklist:

01. Shelter Song

02. High & Hurt

03. Love Kills Slowly

04. Vendetta

05. Drink Rain

06. Gold City

07. Dear Saint Cecilia

08. The Wider Powder Blue

09. The Holding Hand