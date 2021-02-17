Menu
Insane Clown Posse Drop New EP Yum Yum’s Lure in Celebration of Juggalo Day: Stream

Alien Ant Farm make an appearance on the 8-track project

on February 17, 2021, 11:17am
Whoop whoop, Juggalos unite. Insane Clown Posse has released a new EP, titled Yum Yum’s Lure, in celebration of Juggalo Day (February 17th).

According to a press release, the project presents the “first glimpse of the almighty 5th Joker’s Card of the Second Deck.” It spans 8 tracks and includes a collaboration with Alien Ant Farm, the alternative rock band best known for their 2001 hit cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal”.

Yum Yum’s Lure arrives ahead of the Juggalo Gong Show, in which entrants have the opportunity to compete live on February 22nd at ICP’s Psychopathic headquarters. Winners will take home tickets to ICP’s “3 Ring Live Concert”, taking place on February 27th.

Back in October, ICP released “Ding Ding Doll” in celebration of Halloween.

Yum Yum’s Lure EP Artwork:

Yum Yum’s Lure EP Tracklist:
01. Bewitching
02. Loyalty
03. Afraid Of Life (feat. Alien Ant Farm)
04. Smell of Rain
05. Ding Ding Doll
06. I’ve Had It Worse
07. Candyman
08. Clownheads

