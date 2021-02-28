Menu
J Balvin Releases New Single “Ma’ G”: Stream

The first preview of the reggaeton star's upcoming album

by
on February 27, 2021, 10:23pm
J Balvin Ma G
J Balvin in video for "Ma' G"

J Balvin has unveiled a brand new single called “Ma’ G”, which serves as the first preview of his upcoming album.

“Ma’ G” was premiered prior to Saturday night’s boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim in Miami. The song’s accompanying video, which chronicles Balvin’s return to the barrio that raised him in Medellín, Colombia, is embedded below.

“Ma’ G” is Balvin’s first release of 2021 and his first single since “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”, his collaboration with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy. His forthcoming, as-yet-untitled LP will serve as the follow-up to Balvin’s smash fourth studio album, Colores, which was released in March 2020.

