Jay Som and Palehound Announce New Project Bachelor, Share “Anything at All”: Stream

Bachelor, photo by Tonje Thilesen

Jay Som and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner have teamed up for Bachelor, a joint project signed to Polyvinyl Record Co. Today, the duo have shared their debut single, “Anything at All”, a playful-sounding track propelled by a funky bassline. Stream it below.

“Anything at All” is self-produced by the standout indie rock artists and showcases their natural chemistry. They came together pre-quarantine in 2020, recording the single during a break from touring.



“We’re so excited to finally share this song with y’all and announce our new band!” said Bachelor, via press release. “We’ve been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together in January 2020 before quarantine. We feel that ‘Anything At All’ is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us.”

Following her excellent 2019 album, Anak Ko, Jay Som spent 2020 releasing a handful of solo singles, including “A Thousand Words” and “Can’t Sleep”. The Filipino-American singer also teamed with No Rome and beabadoobee for “Hurry Home”, as well as covering “lucy” by Soccer Mommy.

Palehound most recently released “How Long” earlier this month. Last year, they released a pair of singles, “See a Light” and “Southern Belle”.

“Anything at All” Artwork: