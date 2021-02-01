Jeffrey Wright to Voice Batman in New Podcast Series

Jeffrey Wright, photo via HBO

HBO Max is developing a Batman spin-off series for TV, and apparently they’re crafting a Batman miniseries for your ears, too. Say hello to Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new podcast by HBO Max starring Jeffrey Wright as the Caped Crusader. Don’t expect it to get too dark, however, because the roll call also includes comedic actors like Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis, and dozens more.

Written and directed by Dennis McNicholas, Batman: The Audio Adventures is a multi-episode series that’s putting “a comedic take” on the Dark Knight, notes The Hollywood Reporter. It’s separate from DC’s multi-year deal with Spotify — which includes the new Batman Unburied podcast written by David S. Goyer — and as such it will hit WarnerMedia’s streaming service sometime in 2021.



To help draw out the laughs, the team behind Batman: The Audio Adventures has picked a handful of Saturday Night Live members to star in the podcast, including Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner, Paula Pell, and Katie Rich.

The cast of A-listers just gets longer from there. Other comedy greats and beloved voice actors slated to join the cast include John Leguizamo, Rosario Dawson, Alan Tudyk, Ike Barinholtz, Brent Spiner, and Paul Scheer. Also appearing will be Brooke Shields, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Pete Schultz, and Toby Huss. Plus, McNicholas himself is listed as a cast member, too. For a podcast with little to no plot made available just yet, the sheer size and scope of Batman: The Audio Adventures‘ team already has us eagerly awaiting its premiere later this year.

Of course, even without a single episode recorded yet, the target audience is already chuckling over the casting. Tapping Wright as the voice of Bruce Wayne is a bit of comic genius from the Batman: The Audio Adventures team, as the veteran actor is actually playing Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. That eagerly anticipated live-action adventure is currently set for a March 4th, 2022 release.