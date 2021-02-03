Jenna Jameson: Marilyn Manson “Fantasized About Burning Me Alive”

Marilyn Manson and Jenna Jameson, photo via Tumblr

Five women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, have accused Marilyn Manson of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and coercion. Manson’s ex-fiancée, Rose McGowan, has since expressed her support for the rocker’s alleged victims and shamed “all of those who have covered for monsters.” Now, another one of Manson’s former partners, Jenna Jameson, is speaking out.

The former adult film star briefly dated Manson in the late 1990s. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Jameson described their relationship as “odd” and “disconcerting.” She said she ultimately decided to break it off with him after he “would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive.”



“Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like… goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun,” Jameson added.

Manson responded to Wood’s allegations in an Instagram post earlier this week. “Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”