Jesse Plemons Cast as Lead in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Jesse Plemons (photo by by Heather Kaplan) and Martin Scorsese

De Niro, DiCaprio, Da Plemons? Via The Hollywood Reporter, Jesse Plemons will get top-billing over some of the biggest names in Hollywood when he takes on the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

After two decades as a scene-stealing character actor, Plemons has fully transitioned to prestige powerhouse, with recent star turns in Judas and the Black Messiah and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. He’s also worked with Scorsese before, nabbing a small part in 2019’s The Irishman. Lots of great thespians have put in a few minutes of work for Marty, but those that lead in his movies are often nominated for Oscars. Already a star, Plemons is stepping up to an even bigger stage.



Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s non-fiction bestseller of the same name. It delves into the murders of native Osage peoples in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land. Grann also explores how that experience influenced the recently-formed Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Plemons will take on the lead role of FBI agent Tom White. Robert De Nero plays a powerful rancher named Burkhart, Leonardo Dicaprio is his nephew Ernest, and Lily Gladstone is Ernest’s Osage wife Mollie. Eric Roth wrote the script, and Apple is picking up the tab on the reported $150 million budget.

Next, Plemons will star opposite Keri Russel in Scott Cooper’s horror film Antlers, which was recently pushed back to October 29th, 2021. As for Scorsese, he’ll be directing a documentary on the New York Dolls’ David Johansen.