JPEGMAFIA Drops New Project EP2!: Stream

Peggy holds up a cracked mirror to melodic radio rap

by
on February 12, 2021, 12:14pm
JPEGMAFIA, photo by Alec Marchant

JPEGMAFIA is back with the exclamatory new release EP2!Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The follow-up to 2020’s EP! and 2019’s full-length All My Heroes Are CornballsEP2! is all JPEGMAFIA all the time, with every track written, produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Peggy himself. While he built his reputation with an in-your-face delivery, on EP2! he holds up a cracked mirror to melodic radio rap, creating a sound that’s indelibly his own. As he spits on “KELTEC!”, “You can’t believe I created a lane.”

Previously, he shared the singles “LAST DANCE!” and “FIX URSELF!”. Besides that, he had a staggeringly busy 2020, sharing “living single”“BALD!”“COVERED IN MONEY!”“BODYGUARD!”,“CUTIE PIE!”, “THE BENDS!”, and a wonderful “BALD! REMIX” featuring Denzel Curry. He also linked up with BROCKHAMPTON for “chain on / hold me”, and appeared on Gorillaz’s Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez Deluxe and HEALTH’s DISCO4 :: PART I.

EP2! Artwork:

unnamed 17 JPEGMAFIA Drops New Project EP2!: Stream

EP2! Tracklist:
LAST DANCE!
INTRO!
FIX URSELF!
KELTEC!
THIS ONES FOR US!
PANIC ROOM!
FEED HER!

