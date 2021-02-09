Judas and the Black Messiah Soundtrack Features JAY-Z, Nipsey Hussle, NAS, ASAP Rocky, More

Nipsey Hussle, JAY-Z (photo by Amy Price), Nas (Ben Kaye), and ASAP Rocky (Kimberley Ross)

Judas and the Black Messiah officially arrives later this week, but the Shaka King film has already drawn rave reviews, including being named on of the Top 10 Movies of 2020 by the National Board of Review. The soundtrack is shaping up to be a blockbuster in its own right — Rapsody and others shared the tracklist on social media, and it boasts the first collaboration between JAY-Z and Nipsey Hussle, as well as NAS, ASAP Rocky, and more.

The movie concerns Fred Hampton, a leader in the Black Panther movement who was betrayed by fellow panther William O’Neal and then assassinated in his sleep by the FBI on December 4th, 1969. It’s produced by Ryan Coogler and stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.



As for the accompanying music, Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album features one of the most drool-worthy rosters since Kendrick Lamar produced the Black Panther soundtrack. The LP was executive produced by Hit-Boy and Dash Sherrod.

In addition to the artists mentioned above, it features performances from H.E.R., Black Thought, Smino and Saba, Masego with JID and Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid, LIl Durk, G Herbo, Polo G, Dom Kennedy, Pooh Shiesty, Nardo Wick, White Dave, SiR, Safe with Kiana Ledé, and the legend Rakim.

The song “What It Feels Like” is particularly notable; despite JAY-Z mentoring Nipsey Hussle, the two never collaborated before the latter’s murder, making the posthumous “What It Feels Like” their first time on the same track.

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

H.E.R.’s smooth neo-soul joint “Fight For You” serves as the lead single to Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. Revisit that below, and scroll onwards for the complete tracklist. The movie drops in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, February 12th.

Judas and the Black Messiah Poster:

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album Tracklist:

01. Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. — “Cointelpro / Dec 4”

02. H.E.R. — “Fight For You”

03. Nas — “EPMD”

04. Black Thought — “Welcome to America”

05. Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z — “What It Feels Like”

06. Hit-Boy — “Broad Day”

07. Masego feat. JID & Rapsody — “Somethin Ain’t Right”

08. Smino & Saba — “Plead the .45th”

09. BJ the Chicago Kid — “Letter 2 U”

10. Lil Durk — “On Your Mind”

11. White Dave — “Appraise”

12. G Herbo — “All Black”

13. Nardo Wick — “I Declare War”

14. Pooh Shiesty — “No Profanity”

15. Polo G — “Last Man Standing”

16. Dom Kennedy — “Respect My Mind”

17. G Herbo feat. Bump J — “Revolutionary”

18. SiR — “Teach Me”

19. Safe feat. Kiana Ledé — “Contagious”

20. ASAP Rocky — “Rich Nigga Problems”

21. “Outro”

22. Rakim — “Bonus: Black Messiah”