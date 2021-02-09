Judd Apatow’s Pandemic Comedy The Bubble to Star Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova

Pedro Pascal (photo by Gage Skidmore), Maria Bakalova (Felicity Kay, image via Instagram), and Karen Gillan (Skidmore)

From The 40-Year-Old Virgin to the 40+-week quarantine: Judd Apatow’s next project is a COVID-19-inspired comedy called The Bubble. Via The Hollywood Reporter, it stars The Mandalorian himself Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan of Guardians of the Galaxy fame, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout actress Maria Bakalova.

While you may be rolling your eyes at the the thought of another unnecessary pandemic movie, the Knocked Up director has a twist in mind. Reportedly, The Bubble takes inspiration from the real-life experience of the cast and crew on Jurassic Park: Dominion. That team found themselves quarantined away from their families, suffering through a stop-and-start filming schedule that stretched on for months. While unrelated to Dominion, The Bubble is said to take place at a hotel where the cast of a fictional movie is in quarantine, with Gillan and Pascal playing the film-within-a-film’s stars.



The rest of the cast is rounded out by comedy heavyweights including Fred Armisen, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Iris Apatow, and Peter Serafinowicz. Apatow will direct from a script he co-wrote with Pam Brady (Hamlet 2), and production is expected to kick off next week.

Editors' Picks 50 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2021

Last year, Apatow unveiled his Pete Davidson vehicle The King of Staten Island, and next up is a two-part George Carlin documentary for HBO.