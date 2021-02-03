Julien Baker Reunites with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus on “Favor”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, photo by Lera Pentelute

Julien Baker is set to release her new solo album Little Oblivions on February 26th via Matador Records. As a preview, Baker has today broken off the track “Favor”, which notably finds her reuniting with boygenius collaborators Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

As Dacus noted in a press release, “Favor” came about during an especially prolific recording session. “We sang on ‘Favor’ in Nashville the same day we recorded vocals for [Bridgers’] ‘Graceland Too’ and a song of mine. That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the boygenius EP.”



“Making music was just a natural result of being together, easy as can be but also rare in a way that feels irreplicable,” Dacus added. “I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust. Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music.”

In her own statement, Bridgers commented, “Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything. A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favorite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one.”

Baker previously previewed Little Oblivions with the stunning lead single “Faith Healer” and the aching “Hardline”. Baker also recently guested on Going There With Dr. Mike, where she spoke openly about her own history with depression and OCD.