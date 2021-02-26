Justin Bieber Announces New Album Justice

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has announced the release of a new album called Justice, which will arrive on March 19th via RBMG/Def Jam Records.

Justice marks Bieber’s sixth album to date and arrives a little more than a year after its predecessor, Changes.



In a statement announcing the release of Justice, Bieber said his goal was “to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity,” Bieber commented. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Bieber has previewed Justice with a string of early singles, including the Chance the Rapper collaboration “Holy”, “Lonely” featuring Benny Black, and “Anyone”.

Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

Justice Artwork: