Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Officially File for Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have officially filed for divorce, ending their marriage of seven years.

TMZ reports that Kardashian recently filed the requisite documents through her lawyer Laura Wasser. Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, which West has apparently agreed to. Additionally, neither Kardashian nor West is said to be contesting their prenup. Settlement negotiations are reportedly “amicable” at this time.



West first hinted at a riff in the couple’s marriage over the summer when he bizarrely tweeted about divorcing Kardashian in the wake of a meeting she had with Meek Mill. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” he tweeted, seeming to refer to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and Mill in November 2018. West also accused Kardashian of attempting to get him involuntarily committed into a mental health facility.

In response to the tweets, Kardashian said West was in the middle of a bipolar episode and asked that “the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

Citing sources close to the family, TMZ says differences in lifestyle and politics contributed to Kardashian and West’s decision to separate. West recently became a born-again Christian who frequently champions conservative causes. He also relocated to Wyoming, and briefly ran for president last year. Kardashian, on the other hand, has shown a strong interest in more progressive causes, including criminal justice reform, and is studying to become a lawyer.

West and Kardashian married in 2014. Over the course of their relationship, Kardashian frequently served as West’s creative muse, and she appeared in several of his music videos, including the one for “Bound 2”.