Kathleen Hanna Sings Theme Song for WandaVisiom’s Malcom in the Middle-Inspired Episode: Stream

WandaVision (Disney+)

WandaVision is arguably the most inventive show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in part because each episode is modeled after a different iconic sitcom from TV history. Last week’s episode was a nod to Malcolm in the Middle, and the people at Disney+ tapped none other than Kathleen Hanna to sing the theme song in the style of that snarky preteen hit (via Stereogum).

Episode 6 of WandaVision, dubbed “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”, mimicked Malcolm in the Middle’s opening almost to a tee, complete with the grainy camcorder look. Each cast member is caught on camera during their daily rituals — brushing their teeth, grabbing food from the fridge, reading the newspaper — while the children run around wrecking havoc. Viewers get a sneak peek of each person’s superpower in the process, but it’s all done in a lovable, tongue-in-cheek way.



Each theme song we’ve heard in WandaVision so far has been written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the married songwriting team behind the Oscar-winning songs from Frozen and Coco. This new episode saw them bring Hanna into the fold to recreate the punchy gusto of Malcolm in the Middle’s theme song, “Boss of Me”, which was originally written and performed by They Might By Giants. Unsurprisingly, Hanna adds plenty of edgy oomph to the number, especially the hectic refrain, “Let’s keep it going/Through each distorted day.”

Revisit last week’s opening from WandaVision and the original Malcolm in the Middle theme song below.

Without a doubt, WandaVision is one of the best shows on Disney+ right now. What began as a promising new beginning for the MCU has quickly grown into an imaginative, mind-boggling puzzle that’s redefining what fans can expect from a massive comic book franchise. In the words of Consequence of Sound’s own Lauren Coates, WandaVision is “a risk-taking series unlike anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has attempted before.” Revisit her latest review of the show to understand why.