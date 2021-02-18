Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Kaytranada Shares New Song “Caution”: Stream

The Haitian-Canadian electronic artist's first new release of the year

by
on February 18, 2021, 1:39pm
kaytranada new song caution single black history month tiktok
Kaytranada, photo by Liam MacRae

Fresh off his three Grammy nominations, Haitian-Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada has shared the new song “Caution”.

Kaytranada’s first new track of the year is a standalone release that dropped as part of TikTok’s Black History Month initiative. It’s unclear if the song was written for that purpose or merely fit the bill. But “Caution” combines some of the most indelibly Black musical movements of the last sixty years into an intoxicating melange of funk, disco, house, and hip-hop. With strutting drums, a thumping bass line, and vocal samples that hoot and holler, “Caution” is a full-speed-ahead good time. Check it out below.

Editors' Picks

For the 63rd Grammy Awards, Kaytranada has been nominated for Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording for “10%”, and Best Dance/Electronic Album for his 2019 LP BUBBA. The ceremony goes down March 14th. Earlier this year, he appeared on Joe Biden and Kamla Hariris’ inauguration playlist.

K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt
Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD
How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel
Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask

Previous Story
Greta Van Fleet Give Off Queen, Elton John, and Rush Vibes in Video for “Heat Above”: Watch
Next Story
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Reportedly Looking Into Abuse Claims Against Marilyn Manson