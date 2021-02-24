Kero Kero Bonito Announce New EP Civilisation II, Share “The Princess and the Clock”: Stream

Kero Kero Bonito, photo by Matilda Hill-Jenkins

Kero Kero Bonito have announced their new EP Civilisation II. Out April 21st via Polyvinyl, the project is the sequel to 2019’s Civilisation I.

The EP’s three tracks were “completely devised using vintage hardware, written by Sarah Bonito in both Japanese and English, and inspired by the likes of early ambassadors of art-pop such as Kate Bush, David Byrne, Bjork and Ryuichi Sakamoto, modern peers Grimes and Caroline Polachek, and trumpeter Jon Hassell,” according to a press release.



As a preview, the British trio shared a new single titled “The Princess and the Clock.” The alt-pop band says the song’s lyrics are a fictional tale of a princess who is kidnapped while sailing the world:

“‘The Princess and the Clock’ is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower, and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, ‘The Princess and the Clock’ was written before Covid emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost, and alone.”

Dan W. Jacobs brought the tale to life by illustrating and animating the video. Watch it below.

Last year, Kero Kero Bonito linked up with other boundary-pushing artists, including a live stream appearance hosted by hyperpop innovator A. G. Cook. The group also featured on a remix of 100 gecs’ “ringtone” alongside Charli XCX and Rico Nasty.

Toward the end of 2020, KKB found a wider audience with “It’s Bugsnax!”, the theme song for the PlayStation game Bugsnax.

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

You can pre-order Civilisation II right now.

“The Princess and the Clock” Artwork: