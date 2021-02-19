Kevin Gates Surprise Releases New Mixtape Only The Generals Part II: Stream

Kevin Gates, photo via YouTube

Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates has dropped a surprise mixtape, Only The Generals Part II, his first project since 2019. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 12-track effort includes Gates’ recent single, “Plug Daughter 2”, produced by Internet Money mastermind Taz Taylor. It’s the sequel to Gates’ 2019 EP, Only the Generals Gon Understand.



“To be a general, you’re on the frontline, but you still govern,” Gates explained, via press release. “Whether you’re a man, a woman, or a child, you’ve got responsibilities. When you’re a general, you recognize those responsibilities. This project speaks to the heart, so it’s only for the generals. It’s not an album. I just wanted to bless the game with something beautiful.”

Gates recorded Only The Generals Part II earlier this year in Puerto Rico to celebrate his family heritage on the island. “They call Puerto Rico ‘La Isla Del Encanto,’” said Gates, “which means ‘The Island of Enchantment.’ The energy here is beautiful. My inspiration in going there was the people in my family. They talk about it with a spirit. There’s magic to it. The music I made in Puerto Rico is like no other. The island makes you move with energy, and I could feel my grandmother’s spirit around me. It’s just where the fuck I came from.”

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Gates’ most recent project was 2019’s I’m Him, and the rapper previously teased his third studio album, Khaza. He recently appeared on “Ziploc” off 2 Chainz’s latest album, So Help Me God.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Only The Generals Part II Artwork:

Only The Generals Part II Tracklist:

01. Yes Lawd

02. Big Hittah

03. Cartel Swag

04. Big Steppah

05. Shit

06. Raw U Out

07. Send That Load

08. Plug Daughter 2

09. Wishing In Morocco

10. Puerto Rico Luv

11. Waddup Homie Pt. 2

12. Fairytale