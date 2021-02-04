Kim Gordon Shares Video for “Hungry Baby” Starring Daughter Coco Gordon-Moore: Watch

Kim Gordon and Coco Gordon-Moore in "Hungry Baby" video

More than a year after the release of her debut solo album No Home Record, the legend Kim Gordon has shared a music video for standout track “Hungry Baby”. It was directed by Clara Balzary and stars Coco Gordon-Moore, Gordon’s daughter with former husband and Sonic Youth bandmate Thurston Moore.

While the song was first released in 2019, lyrics like “2020 is the blow,” hit harder now than they did at the time. The visuals open with Gordon-Moore wearing the red vest of a retail worker and scraping gum off the side of a big-box store. A car pulls up, and a man shouts “Hey! Are you hungry baby?” He then throws his milkshake on the ground as squealing tires spirit him away. Gordon herself then makes a cameo, exiting the store and offering the not-especially-helpful words “Cleanup on aisle nine.” Left alone, Gordon-Moore puts in her headphones, peels off her uniform, and dances.



In a statement, Balzary explained how the video came together, writing,

“I came up with the idea for the video after listening to ‘Hungry Baby’ on a 2020 angst fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood. Coco is an amazing performer, and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet + empty backdrop of the parking lot. I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding. The talented Sadie Wilking worked with Coco on choreography, and we couldn’t have done any of it without the legendary cinematographer and friend, Christopher Blauvelt, who is always so generous with his craft.”

Check out “Hungry Baby” below. Last year, Gordon contributed “Silver” to The Turning soundtrack and teamed up with J. Mascis and Fred Armisen for “Abstract Blues”. During the primary elections, she baked Bernie Sanders a cake for Super Tuesday.