3OH!3 on What to Expect from 303 Day

Kyle Meredith With... 3OH!3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



3OH!3 sit down with Kyle Meredith to detail their upcoming return-to-form record, NEED. Nate Motte and Sean Foreman explain how this new set speaks to their earlier songs, meeting fan expectations, and writing a sad anthem against the abundance of positive songs in pop music. The electronic duo also discuss maturing into middle age and how that finds its way into the music, the 00’s resurgence, and a teaser of the album’s special guests and upcoming 303 Day.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter