Gracie Abrams on Being Inspired by Lorde’s Pure Heroin

Kyle Meredith With... Gracie Abrams

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Gracie Abrams sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Minor, and the recently released followup single “Brushfire”. Abrams tells us how the two are thematically linked, writing the track with Tobias Jesso Jr., and the process of letting go during co-writing. The indie-folk songwriter also takes us into the story behind songs “21” and “Friends”, being inspired by Lorde’s Pure Heroin early on, and finding her own voice with the title track. Already working on new music, we’re also given a peak into what to expect from her next set of music, which may draw on more worldly topics.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter