I Don’t Know How But They Found Me on the Importance of Mystery

Kyle Meredith With... I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me singer-songwriter Dallon Weekes talks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s debut LP, Razzmatazz. Weekes tells us about the breakthrough single “Leave Me Alone” being inspired by Bowie, Prince, and Don Henley, growing up on the Gen X / Millennial line, and the importance of keeping the band a bit mysterious. He also talks about theatrics and the beauty of a spoken word bridge. The former Panic! At the Disco member also hints at a possible graphic novel in the works with DC Comics and how he plans to work all of the high concept into the live show.

