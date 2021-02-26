Menu
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me on the Importance of Mystery

Dallon Weekes talks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s debut, Razzmatazz

February 26, 2021
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me singer-songwriter Dallon Weekes talks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s debut LP, Razzmatazz. Weekes tells us about the breakthrough single “Leave Me Alone” being inspired by Bowie, Prince, and Don Henley, growing up on the Gen X / Millennial line, and the importance of keeping the band a bit mysterious. He also talks about theatrics and the beauty of a spoken word bridge. The former Panic! At the Disco member also hints at a possible graphic novel in the works with DC Comics and how he plans to work all of the high concept into the live show.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

