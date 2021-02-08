Menu
Jane Birkin on Writing About Ghosts

The legend joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her new album Oh! Pardon tu dormais

on February 08, 2021
The legendary Jane Birkin catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Oh! Pardon tu dormais (Oh! Sorry you were sleeping), a new album of original songs that stem from her theatrical play of the same name and the passing of her daughter Kate Berry. Birkin talks about what attracted her to writing about ghosts, the cinematic nature of the music, and finding new ways to bring Serge Gainsbough’s poetry to people. The singer/actress also talks about the work her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon have done and whether or not they discuss their art with each other. She later teases a post-lockdown residency she’s planning.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

