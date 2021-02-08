Jane Birkin on Writing About Ghosts

Kyle Meredith With... Jane Birkin

The legendary Jane Birkin catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Oh! Pardon tu dormais (Oh! Sorry you were sleeping), a new album of original songs that stem from her theatrical play of the same name and the passing of her daughter Kate Berry. Birkin talks about what attracted her to writing about ghosts, the cinematic nature of the music, and finding new ways to bring Serge Gainsbough’s poetry to people. The singer/actress also talks about the work her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon have done and whether or not they discuss their art with each other. She later teases a post-lockdown residency she’s planning.

