The Avalanches on the Universe, Mortality, and the Afterlife

The Avalanches grab some time with Kyle Meredith to dive into the creation of their new concept album, We Will Always Love You, which finds the sample masters teaming up with dozens of famous artists to create songs about the universe, mortality, and the afterlife. Together, Robbie Chater and Tony Diblasi discuss the importance of songwriting over sampling and working with Mick Jones. Later, we get a glimpse into what the upcoming tour will look like, which should find the two bringing back the art form of sampling live in front of the audience as they deconstruct songs and build them back up.

