The Staves on Being Influenced by The War on Drugs

The Staves return with Good Woman, a record that finds the trio of sisters at their most honest amidst volatile times. Both Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor join Kyle Meredith to discuss whether or not they wanted to continue as an outfit, having songwriting in their lives, working with producer John Congleton, experimenting with their sound, and taking inspiration from The War on Drugs. Bonus: We’ve also included a 2017 interview with Jessica.

