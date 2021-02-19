The Weather Station on Toronto’s Avant-Garde Jazz Scene

Kyle Meredith With... The Weather Station

The Weather Station mastermind Tamara Lindeman talks with Kyle Meredith about Ignorance, her new LP that finds the folk artist taking on a new beat-driven, piano led set of songs. The Toronto-based songwriter talks about the local avant-garde jazz scene that she includes herself in, writing cinematically, and the complex arrangements that fill out this poppier set. Lindeman also dives into the themes of climate change, truth, trust, and how they intersect with personal statements while speaking on a global scale. She also previews her forthcoming live streaming event.

