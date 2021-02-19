Menu
The Weather Station on Toronto’s Avant-Garde Jazz Scene

Tamara Lindeman talks with Kyle Meredith about new album Ignorance

on February 19, 2021, 4:00pm
The Weather Station mastermind Tamara Lindeman talks with Kyle Meredith about Ignorance, her new LP that finds the folk artist taking on a new beat-driven, piano led set of songs. The Toronto-based songwriter talks about the local avant-garde jazz scene that she includes herself in, writing cinematically, and the complex arrangements that fill out this poppier set. Lindeman also dives into the themes of climate change, truth, trust, and how they intersect with personal statements while speaking on a global scale. She also previews her forthcoming live streaming event.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

